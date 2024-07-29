Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $22.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,525,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

