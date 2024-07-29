Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Impinj, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Impinj in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Impinj’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PI. Susquehanna upped their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PI

Impinj Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $160.06 on Monday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $181.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $51,122,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.