Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 247.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

CGDV stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

