CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $9.05 on Monday. CareCloud has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.
CareCloud Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.