CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $9.05 on Monday. CareCloud has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

