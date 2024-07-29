CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 10,267.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $19.01 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $990.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

