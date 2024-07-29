CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

CarMax Stock Up 1.8 %

KMX stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,613,382.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $79,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,243 shares of company stock worth $12,836,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.