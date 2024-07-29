Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRS. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE CRS opened at $140.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.44. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.