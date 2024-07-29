Carriage Services (CSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.200-2.300 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $31.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $479.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Carriage Services has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $33.53.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Fargason bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,318 shares of company stock worth $406,452 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

