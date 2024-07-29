Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.64.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CARR opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

