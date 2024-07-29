Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.83 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-5.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

