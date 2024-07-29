Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 255.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.80% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.13.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($3.06) million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.