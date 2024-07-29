Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,414 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

