Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

Centene Stock Up 8.5 %

CNC opened at $73.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

