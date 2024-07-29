Champion Iron (CIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$332.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.
Champion Iron Price Performance
Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.42. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$4.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on CIA
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.