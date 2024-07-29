Champion Iron (CIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$332.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.42. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$4.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

