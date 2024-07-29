Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51, RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charter Communications Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $367.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.80.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

