Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $385.00 at Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.27.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $367.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.14. Charter Communications has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after buying an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

