Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$13.80 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.47. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

