Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.190-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.8 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.68.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $182.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $125.68 and a 52-week high of $184.67. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

