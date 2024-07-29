Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

