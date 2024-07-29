Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 128,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chewy by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after buying an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 139.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

