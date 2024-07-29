China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Stock Down 19.1 %

Shares of CNPPF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

