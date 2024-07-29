Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

NYSE:CMG opened at $49.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $730,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $9,221,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

