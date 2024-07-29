Choate Investment Advisors Buys 10,411 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

