Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHUY. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

