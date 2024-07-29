Cimpress (CMPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Cimpress has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $90.78 on Monday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,924 shares of company stock worth $1,584,807. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

