Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $75,855.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at $197,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,233,244 shares of company stock worth $142,594,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

