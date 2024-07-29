Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Clene Stock Up 0.7 %

CLNN opened at $4.49 on Monday. Clene has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.80). Clene had a negative return on equity of 224.28% and a negative net margin of 7,873.23%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

