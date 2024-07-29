Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.47 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 63,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

