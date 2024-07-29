Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Codere Online Luxembourg to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CDRO opened at $7.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

