Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Coherus BioSciences worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 932,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 934.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 128,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

