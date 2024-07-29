Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COHU opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.80 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHU. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

