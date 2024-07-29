Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,823 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 361,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of COLL opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.
Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical
In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
