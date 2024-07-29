Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

