Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,640.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 0.9 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

