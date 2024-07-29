Compass Point Boosts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $60.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BFH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

