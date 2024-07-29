Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of CMTL opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $128.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

