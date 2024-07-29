Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

