Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRBG opened at $29.80 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRBG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.