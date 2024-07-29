Coursera’s (COUR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $10.72 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

