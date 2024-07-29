CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 60.0% in July

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

