Craig Hallum Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $230.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.25.

View Our Latest Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $209.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.