Craig Hallum Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $124.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

TER opened at $126.46 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 34.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 179,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

