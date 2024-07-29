CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $45,202,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $71.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

