CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,569 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 443,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 109,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645,210 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The business had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

