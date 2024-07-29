CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 6,768 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.