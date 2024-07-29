CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,734,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,815 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $6,618,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,366,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

