CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0916 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

