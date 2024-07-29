CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.76 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.86.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.