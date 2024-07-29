CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.76 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.86.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
