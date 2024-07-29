CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.31 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

