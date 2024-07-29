CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 13,663 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $102,280 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

